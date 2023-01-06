Chipola College Indians start 2023 at no. 1

After an 18-0 start to the season, the Chipola men’s basketball team will start the new year on top of the NJCAA. In the first D1 Men’s Basketball Rankings of 2023 released on Monday, the Indians are ranked number one.

On Dec. 17, 2022, the previous number one team, Salt Lake Community College, lost to the number four team, College of Southern Idaho, 84-81. Also on that day, the #2 Indians defeated Enterprise State, 97-34.

Due to the Christmas holidays, the NJCAA did not publish its weekly rankings for two weeks, causing the Indians to wait until the new year to ascend to the top of the poll.

Chipola also had to win two games in the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitor’s Bureau at Gulf Coast State College during the holidays. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Indians came from behind to defeat State College of Friday, 81-74, then followed the next day with a 117-39 win over North Florida Prep.

Coach Donnie Tyndall’s squad will face a tough test in their first game as the top-ranked team. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Indians will host the defending National Champions, Northwest Florida, in both team’s first Panhandle Conference game of the season. The Raiders are 14-4 on the season and are tied for 25th in the NJCAA Rankings with Florida SouthWestern.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game at The Milt will be at 7:30 p.m., following the women’s game against the Raiders.