The number one Chipola Indians solidified their spot in the FCSAA/Region VIII Tournament by winning one of two games over the Gulf Coast Commodores on April 22-23.

The Indians will host the Marianna Regional against the runner-up from the Mid-Florida Conference on May 6-7. Chipola will need to win two games to advance and face the other three regional winners in Lakeland on May 12-15. State tournament pairings and results can be viewed at thefcsaasports.com/championship_events/baseball.