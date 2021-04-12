Chipola College men, women are state champs

The Chipola College men’s basketball team won Friday, April 9 in the Region VIII semifinal NJCAA tournament, 70-61 against Eastern Florida State College, and took the title Saturday, April 10, in the final, 88-75, against Indian River State College.

Chipola men have now scored 14 state championships since 1959, with three consecutive to start the winning tradition in 1959, 1960 and 1961, and banked another three-year title set in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

The Lady Indians beat Indian River 63-41 in their semifinal against Indian River on Friday, April 9, and took the title Saturday, April 10, in a 55-45 win against Gulf State College.

Chipola women have now scored seven state championships, including a three-year streak in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Highlights from the championship games

The Lady Indians’ state championship earned the team an automatic spot in the NJCAA’s national Division I Women's Basketball Championship battle to be held April 19-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

On Wednesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. the women will play the winner of Moberly vs. Eastern Arizona game in the National Tournament. The championship game of the double-elimination tourney is Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m.