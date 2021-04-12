Chipola College men, women are state champs

The Chipola College men’s basketball team won Friday, April 9 in the Region VIII semifinal NJCAA tournament, 70-61 against Eastern Florida State College, and took the title Saturday, April 10, in the final, 88-75, against Indian River State College.
Chipola men have now scored 14 state championships since 1959, with three consecutive to start the winning tradition in 1959, 1960 and 1961, and banked another three-year title set in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
The Lady Indians beat Indian River 63-41 in their semifinal against Indian River on Friday, April 9, and took the title Saturday, April 10, in a 55-45 win against Gulf State College.
Chipola women have now scored seven state championships, including a three-year streak in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
Highlights from the championship games
The Lady Indians’ state championship earned the team an automatic spot in the NJCAA’s national Division I Women's Basketball Championship battle to be held April 19-24 in Lubbock, Texas.
On Wednesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. the women will play the winner of Moberly vs. Eastern Arizona game in the National Tournament. The championship game of the double-elimination tourney is Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m.
The second-seeded Indians trailed 12-10 after one quarter but took control, outscoring the Commodores 20-7 in the second. Chipola led by as many as 15 in the third quarter and was able to keep Gulf Coast at bay over the final 10 minutes.
Gulf Coast entered state as the No. 5 seed and beat No. 4 Florida SouthWestern in the quarterfinals, then pulled the upset of the tournament, knocking off top-seed Northwest Florida State in the semifinal round.
Tournament MVP DeMyla Brown led Chipola with 19 points along with three other members of the all-tournament team: Isadora Sousa, Jordan McLaughlin and Shimei Muhammad. Chipola head coach Greg Franklin was named the FCSAA Coach of the Year.
The state title is Chipola’s seventh in school history. In his ninth season at Chipola, Coach Greg Franklin has accounted for three state championships with two second-place finishes and a national title in 2015.
For more information visit www.chipolaathletics.com.
Final gives Chipola men more titles than any other in state
Chipola now has 14 men’s state titles, more than any other college in Florida.
With the win, the Indians punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Chipola advanced to the finals with wins over Gulf Coast and Eastern Florida State. Indian River State got past Florida State College and Florida SouthWestern to set up a meeting of the tournament's top two seeds.
Chipola took control early and carried a 50-35 lead to the intermission. The Indians' lead grew to as much as 23 with 14:00 remaining in the game, and they held the lead for all but 2:57 of the game.
Tournament MVP Jaeden Zackary scored 21 points and dished out five assists for Chipola. Zachary joined three fellow Chipola players on the All-Tournament Team – Lance Erving, Carlos Lemus and Nae’qwan Tomlin. Lemus led the Indians with 27. Tomlin had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
To cap the Indians’ victories, first-year Chipola Coach Donnie Tyndall was named FCSAA Coach of the Year.
The Indians men’s team will play in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, April 19-24. Chipola’s first game in the national tourney is Wednesday, April 21, at 8 p.m. CST, against the winner of Shelton State and Northeastern. The double-elimination tourney runs through April 24 with the championship game set for 6 p.m.