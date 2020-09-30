Chipola College softball begins

Chipola College softball coach Jimmy Hendrix and his 25-player squad will have different kind of autumn season this year: They won’t have their normal SEC/ACC opponents because those leagues have prohibited play for the fall in an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the SEC/ACC groups will schedule fall games with junior college teams as a practice run for the spring season, which actually starts in January, against other four-year-schools. The fall games do not figure into the statistics that lead to rankings.

That fall arrangement gives the four-year schools a chance to get their players ready and look at the young squads they compete against for possible recruits. It helps build experience in the junior college players as they get ready for their play against fellow two-year schools in spring.

Not having that opportunity this year is frustrating on one hand, Hendrix said, but it also results in new opportunities: Hendrix has scheduled away games with some high school travel teams to keep his players on the field competing and staying in shape for the spring games. That gives him a chance to see more potential recruits and also get more looks at those of interest in action, just as the four-year schools do when they play Chipola.