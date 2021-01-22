Chipola College squads rank high in pre-season basketball polls

The Chipola Lady Indians are ranked second in the FCSAA Pre-Season State Poll and fifth in the NJCAA Pre-Season National Poll, and the men’s basketball team is ranked sixth by FCSAA.

All five Panhandle Conference women’s teams made the FCSAA Top 10, including: Northwest (1), Chipola (2), Gulf Coast (3), Tallahassee (6) and Pensacola (9). Three Panhandle teams made the NJCAA Top 10: Northwest (2), Chipola (5) and Gulf Coast (9). The Lady Indians finished last season with a 21-7 record.

The Chipola men’s team is ranked sixth in the FCSAA Pre-Season State Poll. Four of five Panhandle men’s teams made the Top 10, including: Tallahassee (1), Gulf Coast (2), Northwest (5) and Chipola (6).