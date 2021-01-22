 Skip to main content
Chipola College squads rank high in pre-season basketball polls
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chipola's basketball squads enter the season ranked high as court action begins.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola Lady Indians are ranked second in the FCSAA Pre-Season State Poll and fifth in the NJCAA Pre-Season National Poll, and the men’s basketball team is ranked sixth by FCSAA.

All five Panhandle Conference women’s teams made the FCSAA Top 10, including: Northwest (1), Chipola (2), Gulf Coast (3), Tallahassee (6) and Pensacola (9). Three Panhandle teams made the NJCAA Top 10: Northwest (2), Chipola (5) and Gulf Coast (9). The Lady Indians finished last season with a 21-7 record.

The Chipola men’s team is ranked sixth in the FCSAA Pre-Season State Poll. Four of five Panhandle men’s teams made the Top 10, including: Tallahassee (1), Gulf Coast (2), Northwest (5) and Chipola (6).

