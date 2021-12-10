 Skip to main content
Chipola College to host high school hoops shootout Dec. 28-30
  • Updated
The Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational for high school basketball teams will be held at Chipola College in Marianna, Dec. 28-30, with local and other high school teams in the spotlight.

Sneads, Graceville, Marianna, Malone, and Cottondale are in the mix, along with several out-of-county teams.

MILTON H. JOHNSON OPTIMIST SHOOTOUT MATCHUPS

Tuesday, Dec. 28:

1 p.m. Sneads vs. Kinston

2:30 p.m. Gasdsen vs. Seminole Co.

4 p.m. Graceville vs. FAMU

6 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. West Fl. Tech

7:30 p.m. Marianna vs. Lincoln

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

1 p.m. Malone vs. Kinston

2:30 p.m. Cottondale vs Seminole Co.

4 p.m. Sneads vs Gasdsen

6 p.m. Marianna vs Mt. Pisgah

7:30 p.m. Lincoln vs West Fl. Tech

Thursday, Dec. 30:

1 p.m. Cottondale vs Kinston

2:30 p.m. Gasdsen vs West Fl. Tech

4 p.m. Graceville vs Seminole Co.

6 p.m. Lincoln vs Mt. Pisgah

7:30 p.m. Malone vs FAMU High

Advance tournament passes can be purchased through Dec. 27 for $25 and include admission to all three days of games. They’re available via credit card at www.optimistmarianna.ludus.com.

Day/session tickets are available at the gate for $10. Kids under five years of age get in free.

For more information, email optimistmarianna@gmail.com.

Basketball
