Chipola College to host high school hoops shootout Dec. 28-30

The Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational for high school basketball teams will be held at Chipola College in Marianna, Dec. 28-30, with local and other high school teams in the spotlight.
Sneads, Graceville, Marianna, Malone, and Cottondale are in the mix, along with several out-of-county teams.
MILTON H. JOHNSON OPTIMIST SHOOTOUT MATCHUPS
Tuesday, Dec. 28:
1 p.m. Sneads vs. Kinston
2:30 p.m. Gasdsen vs. Seminole Co.
4 p.m. Graceville vs. FAMU
6 p.m. Mt. Pisgah vs. West Fl. Tech
7:30 p.m. Marianna vs. Lincoln
Wednesday, Dec. 29:
1 p.m. Malone vs. Kinston
2:30 p.m. Cottondale vs Seminole Co.
4 p.m. Sneads vs Gasdsen
6 p.m. Marianna vs Mt. Pisgah
7:30 p.m. Lincoln vs West Fl. Tech
Thursday, Dec. 30:
1 p.m. Cottondale vs Kinston
2:30 p.m. Gasdsen vs West Fl. Tech
4 p.m. Graceville vs Seminole Co.
6 p.m. Lincoln vs Mt. Pisgah
7:30 p.m. Malone vs FAMU High
Advance tournament passes can be purchased through Dec. 27 for $25 and include admission to all three days of games. They’re available via credit card at www.optimistmarianna.ludus.com.
Day/session tickets are available at the gate for $10. Kids under five years of age get in free.
For more information, email optimistmarianna@gmail.com.