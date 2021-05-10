Chipola College wins state softball title

The Chipola College Lady Indians scored a 4-3 win over Indian River to capture the FCSAA State Softball Championship on May 9.

Leigha Kirby worked a perfect bottom half of the extra eighth inning in a title win that also sends the Lady Indians back to the NJCAA National Tournament to defend their 2019 title after missing that opportunity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Lady Indians went down quietly in the first, Indian River took an early 1-0 lead. Chipola starter and Tournament MVP Zayla McBurrows struck out the next Indian River batter and then ended the threat with a fly to centerfield.

Kinzie Nelson led off the second inning for Chipola with her second home run of the weekend. With one out, Natalie Kopicova drew a walk and stole second to get into scoring position for Sierra Jevyak, who hit a line drive single in to right centerfield to bring in Kopicova and give Chipola the 2-1 lead.

The Lady Indians weren't finished in the second as Marley Sims singled and Madisyn Riggins walked to load the bases. Pinch hitter Tammie Lijbers hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield to plate Sims and put the Lady Indians up 3-1.