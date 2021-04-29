Chipola finishes 3rd in Panhandle baseball race

The Chipola College baseball team finished third in the Panhandle Conference with a 14-9 league record and 34-15 overall.

The Panhandle Conference standings as of April 29 are: Pensacola (14-6), Northwest (14-7), Chipola (14-9), Gulf Coast (8-16), and Tallahassee (6-18). The top two teams in the league will represent the Panhandle in the FCSAA State Tournament.

Chipola’s games with St. John’s River and Southern Union State that were scheduled for Saturday, May 1, have been cancelled.

The Indians are seventh in the FCSAA State Poll and number 14 in the NJCAA national poll.

Chipola baseball coach Jeff Johnson picked up his 900th career win Feb. 27 in a 4-2 victory over San Jacinto.

A three-time NJCAA Coach of the Year, Johnson had led Chipola squads to three national championships, six FCSAA state championships, and 13 Panhandle conference titles.