Chipola hoops teams to host Pensacola Tuesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Both Chipola College basketball teams host Tallahassee on Tuesday.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Both Chipola basketball teams play at Pensacola on Feb. 20, before returning home to host Tallahassee on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The women play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

The Lady Indians (3-1) are second in the Panhandle Conference behind Northwest (4-0). The rest of the league records are: Gulf Coast (2-3) Pensacola (1-2) and Tallahassee (0-4). The Lady Indians are second in the FCSAA Poll and fourth in the NJCAA National Poll.

The Indians (3-2) are second in the Panhandle Conference behind Tallahassee (3-1). Other teams Pensacola (3-2), Gulf Coast (2-3) and Northwest (1-4). The Indians are ranked fifth in the FCSAA Poll.

Home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com.

