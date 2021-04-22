Chipola in thick of panhandle baseball race

The Chipola College baseball team is in a tight Panhandle Conference title with a 13-9 league record as of April 8.

The Panhandle Conference standings as of April 22 are: Pensacola (12-5), Northwest (11-6), Chipola (13-9), Gulf Coast (7-12), and Tallahassee (5-16).

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 12-1 on April 21. The Indians travel to Pensacola April 26, before returning home to host the Pirates, Wednesday, April 28, at 5 p.m. in the final conference season game.

The Indians host St. John’s River and Southern Union State on Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Indians are third in the FCSAA State Poll and number 14 in the NJCAA national poll.