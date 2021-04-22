Chipola Indians beat Shelton State 73-60 in advance to quarterfinals

The Chipola Indians (22-4) used a strong defensive performance to defeat Shelton State 73-60 and move on to the Thursday quarterfinals.

Shelton State averaged 81.2 points per game and were held to their second lowest output this season. The Indians held the Bucs to their lowest field goal percentage of the season, 27.7%, well below their average of 43.7%.

Carlos Lemus led the Indians, scoring 19 points including a perfect 6-for-6 free throws. Jaeden Zackery chipped in 16 and Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 14. The lead changed hands four times in the first half, but Lemus sank two free throws, to give Chipola a 32-31 edge at the half.

Shelton scored on the first possession of the second half to move out in front of the Indians and took their largest lead of the game, 39-34, on an old fashioned three-point play with 17 minutes remaining.

The Indians used a 9-0 run to take the lead for good as the defensive pressure became too much for the Bucs. The Indians forced 11 turnovers in the second half and Naheem McLeod made his presence known underneath with six blocked shots and six rebounds.