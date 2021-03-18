Chipola Indians clinch state tournament berth

The Chipola Indians clinched a berth to the FCSAA/Region 8 men’s basketball tournament with a 62-40 win over Gulf Coast on March 17. The men’s state tournament is set for April 8-10 in Niceville on the campus of Northwest Florida State.

First-year head coach Donnie Tyndall has led the Indians to a (10-3) Panhandle Conference record as of March 18. The conference standings are: Chipola (10-3), Tallahassee (10-2), Pensacola (6-7), Northwest (3-10) and Gulf Coast (3-10).

Chipola scored a 62-40 win over Gulf Coast on March 17. The Indians logged a 79-67 win over Northwest on March 13. Chipola scored a big 90-46 win over Pensacola on March 6. Chipola beat Gulf Coast 84-63 on March 3. The Indians are second in the FCSAA State Poll and 18th in the NJCAA National Poll.

Both Chipola teams host Tallahassee in the final home game of the season, Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Chipola finishes the regular season at Northwest on March 27.

Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

Home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com.