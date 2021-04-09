Chipola Indians defeat Gulf Coast Commodores to reach semifinal

The No. 1 seed Chipola Indians took down Gulf Coast State in the opening round of the 2021 FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII Men’s Basketball Championship, winning 84-58.

The Indians moved to 19-4 on the season to play in the semifinals on Friday night at 8 p.m. The result of that game was not known at press time.

The Indians held the Commodores to just 4-of-28 (14.3 percent) shooting in the first half on their way to a 38-19 lead at halftime. The teams were locked 4-4 for more than three minutes in the early going of the first half. Dontae Walker put the Indians ahead with 14:14 remaining in the half by making one of two free throws. The Indians would not give up the lead the rest of the way.

Sophomore guard Lance Erving pushed the Indians out to their 19 point halftime lead, making 5-of-7 shots including three buckets from behind the three-point line.

The Commodores opened up the half on a 17-4 run that saw the Indians' lead cut to six. The Indians were held scoreless for nearly three minutes in the second half, a circumstance reminiscent of the first game between the two teams when the Commodores used a strong second half surge and defeat the Indians. But this time around, the Indians fought off the charge from the Commodores and quickly pushed the lead back out to 10.