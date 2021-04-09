Chipola Indians defeat Gulf Coast Commodores to reach semifinal

The No. 1 seed Chipola Indians took down Gulf Coast State in the opening round of the 2021 FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII Men’s Basketball Championship, winning 84-58.
The Indians moved to 19-4 on the season to play in the semifinals on Friday night at 8 p.m. The result of that game was not known at press time.
The Indians held the Commodores to just 4-of-28 (14.3 percent) shooting in the first half on their way to a 38-19 lead at halftime. The teams were locked 4-4 for more than three minutes in the early going of the first half. Dontae Walker put the Indians ahead with 14:14 remaining in the half by making one of two free throws. The Indians would not give up the lead the rest of the way.
Sophomore guard Lance Erving pushed the Indians out to their 19 point halftime lead, making 5-of-7 shots including three buckets from behind the three-point line.
The Commodores opened up the half on a 17-4 run that saw the Indians' lead cut to six. The Indians were held scoreless for nearly three minutes in the second half, a circumstance reminiscent of the first game between the two teams when the Commodores used a strong second half surge and defeat the Indians. But this time around, the Indians fought off the charge from the Commodores and quickly pushed the lead back out to 10.
Gulf Coast was not done fighting, however. Once again the Commodores cut the lead to six and with 12 minutes remaining in the game, it was beginning to look like this game may go down to the wire.
But the Indians held the Commodores scoreless for more than three minutes as they built their lead back up to fifteen, 55-40.
From there, Chipola led by as many as 31 before taking the 84-58 win.
Nae'qwan Tomlin led all scorers on the night with 16 points. Tomlin has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games.
Four other Indians chipped in with double-figure point totals. Lance Erving shot 50 percent from the floor, including a trio of three-point baskets to tally 13 on the night.
Naheem "Duke" McLeod scored a season-high 11 points, making every basket he attempted on the night.
Jaeden Zackery and Dontae Walker each poured in 10.
The Indians moved on to face the No. 4 seed Eastern Florida State College on Friday night at 8 p.m. from Raider Arena in Niceville. Should Chipola prevail, they would play the winner of Friday's Indian River vs. Florida Southwestern matchup in the championship game, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.