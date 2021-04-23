Chipola Indians win by 3 in quarterfinal

The Pioneers refused to fade away coming back with a three-pointer of their own and then took the lead, 75-74, on two free throws with 1:08 remaining.

On the Indians' next possession, Lance Erving received a pass from Jaeden Zackery and was fouled as he drove to the basket. Erving made one of two free throws to even the score, 75-75, with one minute remaining.

The Pioneers tried to attack on their end of the court but Naheem McLeod blocked an attempt at a layup to give the Indians the ball with 40 seconds remaining.

Following a Chipola timeout, Jaeden Zackery capped off his 24-point performance with a drive toward the baseline and drained a jump shot from the right side to give the Indians the lead, 77-75.

The Indians would put the game away after a traveling call on the Pioneers with ten seconds remaining. Chipola inbounded the ball and got the ball out to Nae'Qwan Tomlin for a dunk but he was fouled from behind with 3.1 seconds remaining. Tomlin made one of two free throws and a half court heave from the Pioneers was off the mark, giving the Indians the 78-75 victory.

