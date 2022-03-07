Chipola Indians win state title, head to nationals

The Chipola Indians defeated the number one seed Indian River State College Pioneers (73-64) on Saturday, March 5, to win back-to-back FCSAA State Titles and punch their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

In what has become a trademark of Coach Donnie Tyndall's Chipola teams, the Indians came out of the locker room in the second half and used a double-digit run to pull away from the Pioneers to claim their 17th State Championship, the most of any other FCSAA college.

Indian River, the state's leader in 3-point field goal percentage, started the game true to form as their first six points came from second-chance three pointers.

The Pioneers' three-point shots began to fall as they used three shots from beyond the arc in a 13-2 run to take a 29-25 lead. The teams exchanged buckets the remainder of the half with Indian River taking a 36-33 lead into the locker room.

Another trademark of Tyndall-led Chipola teams has been the ability to get everyone involved in the offense. All eight Indians that saw action in the first 20 minutes scored, with Nae'qwan Tomlin contributing 10 of his 16 total points to lead the Indians at the break.