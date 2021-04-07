Chipola Lady Indians advance in state tournament

NICEVILLE — The Chipola College Lady Indians crushed Hillsborough 79-40 in the opening round of the FCSAA/Region 8 state basketball tournament Wednesday, April 7, in Niceville.

De’Myla Brown led Chipola with 30 points and 8 rebounds. Chipola led 42-16 at the break.

The win moves Chipola, a 2 seed, to face the winner of St. Petersburg and Indian River, Friday, April 9, at 1 p.m.

The Chipola Lady Indians had five players on the All-Panhandle Conference, including: First Team — De'Myla Brown, Isadora Sousa and Jordan McLaughlin. Second Team — Ifunanya Nwachukwu and Ta'Shonna Wright-Gaskins.

The seeds for the women’s tournament was: 1. Northwest; 2. Chipola; 3. St. Petersburg; 4. Florida Southwestern; 5. Gulf Coast; 6. Indian River; 7. Hillsborough; and 8. Eastern Florida.

Chipola (12-4) finished second in the league race behind top seed Northwest (15-1). Chipola was 1-4 against Northwest in league play. A fifth meeting of the two teams is possible in the championship of the state tournament on Saturday.

Chipola is seventh in the NJCAA National Poll and second in the FCSAA State Poll behind Northwest.

Tournament information is available at www.chipolaathletics.com.