Chipola Lady Indians are No. 2 seed in state tournament

The Chipola College Lady Indians are the No. 2 seed in the FCSAA/Region 8 state basketball tournament set for April 7-10 in Niceville.

Chipola plays Hillsborough Wednesday, April 7, at 1 p.m. A win would move Chipola to face the winner of St. Petersburg and Indian River, Friday, April 9, at 1 p.m.

The seeds for the women’s tournament are: 1. Northwest; 2. Chipola; 3. St. Petersburg; 4. Florida Southwestern; 5. Gulf Coast; 6. Indian River; 7. Hillsborough; and 8. Eastern Florida.

Chipola (12-4) finished second in the league race behind top seed Northwest (15-1). Gulf Coast finished (8-8). Pensacola was (4-12) and Tallahassee was (1-15).

The Lady Indians finished the season with a 71-47 loss at Northwest on March 27. Chipola was 1-4 against Northwest in league play. A fifth meeting of the two teams is possible in the championship of the state tournament.

Chipola is seventh in the NJCAA National Poll and second in the FCSAA State Poll behind Northwest.

Tournament information is available at www.chipolaathletics.com.