Chipola Lady Indians clinch state tournament berth

The Chipola College Lady Indians clinched a berth to the FCSAA/Region 8 state basketball tournament with a 90-79 win over Gulf Coast on March 17.

The women’s state tournament is set for April 7-10 in Niceville on the campus of Northwest Florida State.

Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll and second in the FCSAA State Poll behind Northwest.

The Lady Indians (11-2) are second in the Panhandle Conference behind Northwest (12-1). Gulf Coast is (6-7), Pensacola is (2-11) and Tallahassee (1-11).

Both Chipola teams host Tallahassee in the final home game of the season, Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Chipola finishes the regular season at Northwest on March 27.

Due to social distancing, only Appreciation Club members will be admitted to home games.

Home games will be webcast live with a link available on each team’s schedule at www.chipolaathletics.com.