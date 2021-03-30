Chipola Lady Indians head to regionals

The Lady Indians ran into a hot-shooting Northwest Florida Lady Raiders team last Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders shot 49.1 percent from the floor, including 10-of-14 from three-point range, en route to a 71-47 Panhandle Conference win.

Chipola finishes the regular season 15-4 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

Ta'Shonna Wright-Gaskins led all scorers with a season-high 16 points.

De'Myla Brown finished the game with 12 points, her 13th consecutive game scoring double figures.

Next up for the Lady Indians will be the FCSAA/Region VIII Championship on April 7-10, 2021.

The seeding for the tournament will be announced on Thursday, April 1.