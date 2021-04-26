Chipola Lady Indians lose to Trinity Valley in semifinal

The Chipola College Lady Indians finished in the Final Four of the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament with a 77-66 loss to Trinity Valley on April 23.

Chipola’s De'Myla Brown and Jordan McLaughlin both were named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team. McLaughlin scored in double figures in all three tournament games, capped off by a season-high four three-pointers against Trinity Valley. Brown finished the season with a streak of 19 games scoring in double figures.

The Lady Indians’ quest for a second national championship came to an end in the semi-final game against Trinity Valley, who went on to lose to Northwest Florida State in Saturday's championship game. The last time the Lady Indians lost a game at nationals, also to Trinity Valley, was in 2017.

Chipola simply couldn't chip away enough in the second half after falling behind 40-22 at halftime. Trinity pushed the lead to 50-30 with 6:15 to play in the third. Chipola rallied with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to at 51-39, and a 3-point goal by Jordan McLaughlin just before the quarter ended had the Indians down 57-44. Chipola got within 12 points late in the game.