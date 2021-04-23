Chipola Lady Indians win quarter by 6

The scoring slowed down in the second quarter as both teams struggled to get anything going. The Apache women outscored the Lady Indians 12-7 in the second quarter to cut the lead to one, 24-23, as both teams headed to the locker room.

In the third quarter, Tyler began to take the game over and led by as many as seven midway through the quarter.

“The kids got away from running our stuff there for a little bit in the middle of all that, but we got back to doing what we do best and going with our own identity,” head coach Greg Franklin said. “You can’t do anything different when you get out here. I think that’s usually the team that winds up winning it all is the one that keeps its identity once they get out here. We’ll have to make some adjustments because Trinity Valley is a good club.”

The last time the Lady Indians lost a game at the National Tournament was to their Friday opponent. Trinity Valley had defeated Chipola, 65-60, in the quarterfinals of the 2017 NJCAA Championship, the Lady Indians’ last appearance in the tournament. The No. 2 seed and eight-time national champion Cardinals advanced to the Final Four after defeating No. 7 seed Shelton State, 70-62, in the quarterfinals.

Chipola and Trinity Valley met Friday night at 6 p.m. CDT with the winner moving on to the National Championship game set for Saturday afternoon. The result of the Friday game was not known at press time.