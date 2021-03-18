Chipola leads Panhandle Conference baseball race

The No. 7 nationally-ranked Chipola baseball team (No. 2 FCSAA/Region 8) improved to 4-1 in Panhandle Conference play and 23-7 overall with a 10-5 win over Pensacola on March 16.

Chipola’s Zac Rice hit a grand-slam in the second inning for his first career home run. Drew Baker (6-0) earned the win with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings. Baker’s 60 strikeouts this season rank him among the top five in the NJCAA. Matthew Corlew was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI. Alfonso Villalobos was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

The Panhandle Conference standings as of March 18 are: Gulf Coast (1-0), Chipola (4-1), Pensacola (1-1), Tallahassee (1-4) and Northwest (0-1).

The Indians played at Pensacola on March 18 before returning home to host the Pirates in a double-header, Saturday, March 20, at 1 and 4 p.m. The results of those games were not available as of press time.

Chipola also hosts Gulf Coast Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. and Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m.

The Indians scored a 3-1 win over Tallahassee on March 9 and a 10-1 win over Tallahassee on March 11.

The Indians are led at the plate by Marianna native Cameron Gray who is batting .367 on the season. Gray, a sophomore, also leads the team in RBIs with 21.