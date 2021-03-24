Chipola men finishing undefeated at home

The No. 14 Chipola Indians men's basketball team seized the lead four minutes into the game and never lost it as they defeated No. 5 Tallahassee Community College 68-44 on Tuesday night at home.

The win brought the Indians to 17-4 on the season and 12-3 in the Panhandle Conference. Chipola now leads Tallahassee by one-half game at the top of the conference standings.

The win also gave the Indians an undefeated season at home for the first time since 2013-2014 when the Indians won all eleven of their home games en route to the state championship.

Defense was the theme of the night as the Indians held the Eagles to their lowest point total of the season and well below their season average of 80.7 points per game. The Eagles were held to 31.9 percent shooting in the game and only made 6-of-25 shots from three-point range.

On the offensive side, the Indians shot 53.2 percent from the floor for the game. Nae'Qwan Tomlin was 7-of-8 from the field and score 17 to lead the Indians. Jaeden Zackery joined Tomlin in double figures with 13.