Chipola men finishing undefeated at home

The No. 14 Chipola Indians men's basketball team seized the lead four minutes into the game and never lost it as they defeated No. 5 Tallahassee Community College 68-44 on Tuesday night at home.
The win brought the Indians to 17-4 on the season and 12-3 in the Panhandle Conference. Chipola now leads Tallahassee by one-half game at the top of the conference standings.
The win also gave the Indians an undefeated season at home for the first time since 2013-2014 when the Indians won all eleven of their home games en route to the state championship.
Defense was the theme of the night as the Indians held the Eagles to their lowest point total of the season and well below their season average of 80.7 points per game. The Eagles were held to 31.9 percent shooting in the game and only made 6-of-25 shots from three-point range.
On the offensive side, the Indians shot 53.2 percent from the floor for the game. Nae'Qwan Tomlin was 7-of-8 from the field and score 17 to lead the Indians. Jaeden Zackery joined Tomlin in double figures with 13.
With one game remaining against Northwest Florida, the Indians can claim at least a share of the conference championship with a win. The Indians would need to defeat the Raiders and Tallahassee would need to lose one of their remaining two games in order to claim the title outright.
The Indians traveled to Niceville today to face the Raiders at 4 p.m. Game results were not available as of press time.
Coach Donnie Tyndall said he was pleased with the Tuesday performance.
"We did a much better job defensively tonight and also did a good job on the glass,” he stated in a press release. We still turned it over too much but I thought we stayed aggressive the entire game. Lance Erving played his best game in a while and seems to be getting healthy. Achor played really well off the bench as well. Now we have to get ready for a very talented Northwest Florida team."
Other game notes
The Indians will enter the 2021-22 season on a 16-game home winning streak that dates back to the 2019-20 season.
The 44 points scored by the Eagles was their lowest point total since the 2013-14 season.
The Indians have played four games where they held their opponents to under 50 points.