Chipola men stopped in 3-point tournament loss

The Chipola Indians’ season ended in the final four of the NJCAA National Tournament with a 66-63 loss to Coffeyville on April 24.

Chipola overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit and took the lead with two minutes in the game, but could not hold on.

The Indians led much of the first half and had a 29-28 lead at the break. The Red Ravens went on a 14-2 run to open the first five minutes of the second.

With just under 13 minutes remaining in the game, the Indians went on a 14-0 run of their own to tie the score 47-47.

With 2:02 remaining in the game, Carlos Lemus drove to the basket for a layup to put Chipola up 62-61. It would be the last lead the Indians would have on the night.

The Indians would go on to miss three of four free throws in the last two minutes and turned the ball over with 10 seconds remaining, down by two.

Carlos Lemus tied a season high of 27 points in the loss. Jaeden Zackery finished the tournament with another stellar performance in the NJCAA Tournament, scoring 17, his ninth consecutive game scoring in double figures.