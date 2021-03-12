Chipola opens conference with wins over Tallahassee

The No. 7 nationally ranked Chipola baseball team (No. 2 FCSAA/Region 8) opened Panhandle Conference play with a 3-1 win over Tallahassee on March 9.
The Indians hosted the Eagles again on Thursday, March 11, at 5 p.m. and won again, this time by a score of 10-1.
The Indians are now 21-6 overall and 2-0 in the Panhandle Conference.
In that decisive Thursday win, southpaw Jaylen Nowlin was the winning pitcher. He’s now 3-0 on the mound. Thursday, he pitched six innings, with 11 strikeouts, two hits, four walks and a run resulting. Relief pitcher Drew Howard threw one inning.
At bat, Mark Black went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, Jozsef Rohrbacher went 2-2 with 4 RBIs and scored a homerun in the third inning that drove three others home.
Chipola scored four in the fourth inning, with Black, Rohrbacher and Alfonso Villalobos driving in runs during the period. All three had multiple hits in the game.
In the March 9 game, Chipola scored a run in its first at-bat and added two more in the fourth against Tallahassee starter Dilan Lawson (0-5). That was all the run support needed for Andrew Baker, who started and went six innings for Chipola, and Cedric De Grandpre, who pitched three scoreless to notch the save.
Down 3-0, the Eagles brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth against Baker. Spencer Hanson drew a leadoff walk, moved into scoring position on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Lawson’s RBI-double to right. Baker recovered, however, to retire Trey Bacon on a groundout to short and a strikeout of Brendan Power to end the threat.
The Indians are 21-6 overall this season and coming off a non-conference series sweep of Andrew College. The Indians defeated the Tigers 13-3 on the road March 4 and followed that up with two come-from-behind wins last Saturday at Jeff Johnson Field.
The Indians are led at the plate by Marianna native Cameron Gray who was batting .367 on the season as of Wednesday. Gray, a sophomore, also leads the team in hits, RBIs, with 21 as of Wednesday, and in triples.
The Indians ranked third in the NJCAA with 30 home runs on the season. Freshman switch-hitting infielder Paxton Tomaini leads the Indians with four as of Wednesday.
The Chipola pitching staff is third in the country in strikeouts (283 as of Wednesday). Andrew Baker is third in the NJCAA with 45 and Luis Guerrero is ninth with 40.
For the latest news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.