Chipola opens conference with wins over Tallahassee

The No. 7 nationally ranked Chipola baseball team (No. 2 FCSAA/Region 8) opened Panhandle Conference play with a 3-1 win over Tallahassee on March 9.

The Indians hosted the Eagles again on Thursday, March 11, at 5 p.m. and won again, this time by a score of 10-1.

The Indians are now 21-6 overall and 2-0 in the Panhandle Conference.

In that decisive Thursday win, southpaw Jaylen Nowlin was the winning pitcher. He’s now 3-0 on the mound. Thursday, he pitched six innings, with 11 strikeouts, two hits, four walks and a run resulting. Relief pitcher Drew Howard threw one inning.

At bat, Mark Black went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, Jozsef Rohrbacher went 2-2 with 4 RBIs and scored a homerun in the third inning that drove three others home.

Chipola scored four in the fourth inning, with Black, Rohrbacher and Alfonso Villalobos driving in runs during the period. All three had multiple hits in the game.

In the March 9 game, Chipola scored a run in its first at-bat and added two more in the fourth against Tallahassee starter Dilan Lawson (0-5). That was all the run support needed for Andrew Baker, who started and went six innings for Chipola, and Cedric De Grandpre, who pitched three scoreless to notch the save.