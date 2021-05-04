 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola plays Friday in state softball tourney
0 comments

Chipola plays Friday in state softball tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chipola softball
CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola Lady Indians softball team plays Friday, May 7, in the FCSAA State Softball Tournament at Boombah Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

The Lady Indians will face the College of Central Florida in the first round at noon. Visit the FCSAA website for more information on the tournament.

Chipola wrapped up a share of the Panhandle Conference Championship April 25 with a 5-4 win over Pensacola. The win gave Chipola a berth in State Softball Tournament as the runner-up from the Panhandle Conference. Chipola is fifth in the FCSAA Coaches' Poll.

Ten Chipola players were named to the All-Panhandle Conference, led by Conference Pitcher of the Year: Leigha Kirby. First team picks include: Infielders: Marley Sims and Sierra Jayvak; At-large: Zayla McBurrows and Pitcher: Leigha Kirby. Second-team selections are: Outfielders: Ava Worthy and Madisyn Riggins; and Catcher: Kinzie Nelson. Honorable Mention nods went to Infielders: Karlee Back and Gabby Bess; and Outfielder: Shakara Goodloe.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert