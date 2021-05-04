Chipola plays Friday in state softball tourney

The Chipola Lady Indians softball team plays Friday, May 7, in the FCSAA State Softball Tournament at Boombah Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

The Lady Indians will face the College of Central Florida in the first round at noon. Visit the FCSAA website for more information on the tournament.

Chipola wrapped up a share of the Panhandle Conference Championship April 25 with a 5-4 win over Pensacola. The win gave Chipola a berth in State Softball Tournament as the runner-up from the Panhandle Conference. Chipola is fifth in the FCSAA Coaches' Poll.

Ten Chipola players were named to the All-Panhandle Conference, led by Conference Pitcher of the Year: Leigha Kirby. First team picks include: Infielders: Marley Sims and Sierra Jayvak; At-large: Zayla McBurrows and Pitcher: Leigha Kirby. Second-team selections are: Outfielders: Ava Worthy and Madisyn Riggins; and Catcher: Kinzie Nelson. Honorable Mention nods went to Infielders: Karlee Back and Gabby Bess; and Outfielder: Shakara Goodloe.