Chipola pool opens June 1

The Chipola College pool will open to the public on Monday, June 1.

It will be open to Chipola students and season pass-holders from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Non pass-holders may swim from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, for an admission of $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up. All non-swimmers will be required to have a parent or legal guardian with them in the pool.

Swimming lessons will be offered, based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.

A Parent/Child lessons will be offered Jun 7-10 with a registration deadline of June 3. Two sessions of Children’s Swimming lessons will be offered beginning June 14 and July 12.

Session 1 for ages 4-5 is June 14-24, at 9 a.m., with a registration deadline of June 10.

Session 1 for ages 6-14 is June 14-24, at 10 a.m., with a registration deadline of June 10.

Session 2 for ages 4-5 is July 12-22, at 9 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8.

Session 2 for ages 6-14 July 12-22, at 10 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8.