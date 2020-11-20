 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola softball champs play 'medicine ball' to build power
0 comments
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola softball champs play 'medicine ball' to build power

  • 0
Chipola’s softball champs play 'medicine ball' to build power

That’s not a giant volleyball you see crossing the net. It’s a medicine ball that the Chipola College Indians softball team was using in a volley for more strength, training Tuesday in Marianna.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

The reigning National Junior College Athletic Association D1 softball champions stepped off their home field at Chipola College this Tuesday to play a different kind of game meant to test and fortify their strength.

It was similar to beach volleyball, played on a sandy lot on Green Street in Marianna. But instead of a volleyball, they hefted a giant medicine ball back and forth across the net.

The thing was big and heavy enough to drag a catching player to the ground – and it did, more than once that day.

It’s a little exercise their coaches sent them home to remember over the Thanksgiving holidays, and to contemplate as they begin their quest for a second consecutive title and their fourth overall national championship in the NJCAA since 2007.

Chipola was ranked third and coming off a 47-5 season when they took their 2019 title in May of that year. With the NJCAA spring sports cancelled because of COVID-19, their 2019 title makes them the reigning champions going into 2021.

The team also holds four state championships in 14 consecutive appearances, has four region VIII titles, holds 10 Panhandle Conference titles, and has made national tournament appearances eight times.

The Chipola College softball team begins a new season in January of 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local basketball season begins
Sports

Local basketball season begins

  • Updated

Marianna High School JV basketball coach Jeremiah Blount expects this to be a stellar season for his squad and the varsity pack as well.

+2
Bulldogs make it five in a row
Sports

Bulldogs make it five in a row

  • Updated

The Marianna High School Bulldogs continued their winning streak last Friday to make it five in a row with a big win over the Chipley Tigers, 35-12.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert