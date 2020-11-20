Chipola softball champs play 'medicine ball' to build power

The reigning National Junior College Athletic Association D1 softball champions stepped off their home field at Chipola College this Tuesday to play a different kind of game meant to test and fortify their strength.

It was similar to beach volleyball, played on a sandy lot on Green Street in Marianna. But instead of a volleyball, they hefted a giant medicine ball back and forth across the net.

The thing was big and heavy enough to drag a catching player to the ground – and it did, more than once that day.

It’s a little exercise their coaches sent them home to remember over the Thanksgiving holidays, and to contemplate as they begin their quest for a second consecutive title and their fourth overall national championship in the NJCAA since 2007.

Chipola was ranked third and coming off a 47-5 season when they took their 2019 title in May of that year. With the NJCAA spring sports cancelled because of COVID-19, their 2019 title makes them the reigning champions going into 2021.

The team also holds four state championships in 14 consecutive appearances, has four region VIII titles, holds 10 Panhandle Conference titles, and has made national tournament appearances eight times.

The Chipola College softball team begins a new season in January of 2021.