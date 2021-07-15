Chipola: Softball coach Belinda Hendrix leaving for Division 1 job

Chipola College Softball Coach Belinda Hendrix has accepted the head coaching job at East Tennessee State University.

Located in Johnson City, Tennessee, ETSU is a Division 1 university in the Southern Conference of the NCAA.

In 18 seasons at Chipola, Coach Hendrix's teams have won the national championship three times (2007, 2015, and 2019) and have finished runner-up twice (2016 and 2018). The Lady Indians made their sixth consecutive national tournament appearance this year and their ninth appearance overall at nationals.

“It’s a sad day for Chipola, but a great opportunity for Coach Hendrix,” said Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson. “Our goal is to prepare student-athletes to go on to the next level; now, one of our coaches has proven that she is ready for the next level as a Division 1 coach.”

Known for her tireless coaching style, school officials said in a press release, Hendrix also brought national recognition to the Chipola softball program hosting games with Division 1 universities such as FSU and even hosted the Chinese National Team. She also brought big name celebrities to the campus for camps and clinics, including superstar Jennie Finch and U.S. Olympic players Cat Osterman, Kelly Kretschman and Caitlin Lowe.