Chipola softball headed to national tournament

The Chipola College softball team will make its sixth consecutive appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament in Yuma, Arizona, May 25-29.

The Lady Indians are headed back to defend their 2019 National title after missing that opportunity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is Chipola’s seventh trip in the last eight tournaments, and the ninth appearance for Head Coach Belinda Hendrix.

Chipola scored a 4-3 win over Indian River to capture the FCSAA State Softball Championship on May 9.

Five Chipola players were named to the FCSAA All-Tournament Team— Most Valuable Player: Zayla McBurrows, Natalie Kopicova, Kinzie Nelson and Madisyn Riggins. Two were named FCSAA All-State: First-team—Pitcher: Leigha Kirby and Second-team At-large: Zayla McBurrows. Chipola head coach Belinda Hendrix was named FCSAA Coach of the Year.

Chipola also beat Central Florida (9-5) and Florida Southwestern (6-3) to make it to the championship game of the state tournament.

The Lady Indians won a share of the 2020 Panhandle Conference finishing with a 15-5 league mark, along with Pensacola (15-5).

National tournament information is available at: https://www.njcaa.org/sports/sball/2020-21/div1/national_championship/index.

For the latest information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.