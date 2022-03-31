 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chipola softball to host Northwest April 5

Chipola softball to host Northwest April 5

The Chipola College Lady Indians host Northwest Florida in a doubleheader on April 5.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola Lady Indians softball team is 33-5 and 7-3 in league play as of March 31.

The Lady Indians will host Northwest Florida in a doubleheader on April 5 beginning at 4 p.m.

Chipola split a doubleheader with Pensacola on March 28, with Pensacola winning the first game (5-3) and Chipola winning the second (11-3).

The Lady Indians won 4-2 and 5-3 in their first home conference game on Saturday, March 26 against Gulf Coast. On March 22, Chipola trounced Tallahassee 9-3 and 8-0 in a doubleheader.

On March 20, the Lady Indians won 4-2 over Tallahassee and lost 5-1 to Gulf Coast.

The Lady Indians opened conference play on March 19 with a win over Northwest Florida (6-4) and a loss to Pensacola (5-4).

The Lady Indians are currently ranked ninth in the NJCAA national tournament and second in the FCSAA state polls.

For more information visit chipolaathletics.com.

