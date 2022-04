The Chipola softball team is 36-8 and 10-6 in league play.

The Lady Indians lost to Pensacola 5-3 and 2-1 on Friday, April 15 after splitting a double header with Gulf Coast on April 12, (5-2, W) and (4-2, L).

Chipola travel to Northwest Florida on today for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The Lady Indians will return home on Monday, April 25 to wind up the conference season against the Raiders at 4 p.m.