Chipola student athletes sign for next level
These Chipola College student athletes have signed with four-year schools.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

More than 20 Chipola College student athletes recently signed with four-year colleges, Chipola announced this week in a press release.

The school says 22 have signed to continue their education and athletic careers in the 2021-22 season.

Athletes from the following sports signed with these colleges:

Men’s basketball — Jordan Johnson, Queens University of Charlotte; Naheem McLeod, Florida State University; Jo Smith, Seton Hall University; and Jaeden Zackery, Boston College University.

Women’s basketball — De'Myla Brown, University of Illinois; Ifunanya Nwachukwu, Missouri State University; and Isadora Sousa, Arizona State University.

Baseball — Andrew Baker, University of South Carolina; Mark Black, Wake Forest University; Bo Bonds, University of Louisiana; Michael Esposito, University of South Carolina; Matthew Garcia, Bethune Cookman University; Cameron Gray, Troy University; Lyle Miller-Green, Oklahoma State University; Andrew Moore, Middle Tennessee State University; Jaylen Nowlin, UAB; Jozsef Rohrbacher, Mercer University; and Andre Tarver, Tennessee Wesleyan University

Softball — Alexis Cosgrove, Middle Georgia State University; Kayla Hurley, Eckerd College; Marissa Baxter, Stetson University; and Ashlyn Donner, Mercer University.

“Chipola has a great tradition in athletics and academic success," Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson said in the press release. "Most players move on to four year colleges and several sign professional contracts. We are very proud of our record of preparing student-athletes to move on to the next level.”

Chipola competes in five intercollegiate sports — baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s cross country.

