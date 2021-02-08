 Skip to main content
Chipola sweeps series against Southwestern
The Chipola College Indians baseball team won all four in a series of games against Florida Southwestern State College last weekend.

They won last Friday by a score of 4-3 in seven innings, on Saturday in a double-header at 9-3, and 12-11 and on Sunday 14-8.

Going into those games, Chipola was 6-1 on the season and holding onto the number two spot in the FCSAA State Poll for a second week, and at that time ranked third in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola is one of only two Panhandle teams in the NJCAA Poll. Chipola is the top-ranked Panhandle team in the state poll.

Chipola has another big week of home games beginning Friday, Feb. 12 with a double-header with San Jacinto-North at 2 and 5 p.m. The Indians host Gordon State, Feb. 16 at 2 and 4 p.m. and Miami-Dade Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

