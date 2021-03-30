Chipola, TCC men tie for conference title

“First off I would like to say that I think Coach Laing and his assistant did an incredible job of holding together their team and having them compete at a high-level after being put in a tough position,” he stated in this Chipola College game recap.

“They are to be commended. The first half we did not defend like I would have liked and we had too many turnovers. In the second half, we settled in, moved the ball, and defended much better. I am incredibly proud of our coaching staff and our players after being picked fourth out of five teams in the preseason, to be co-champs in the best league in the country is quite an accomplishment. I certainly hope that all of our great fans will make the trip over for the state tournament on April 8th. We need them there.”