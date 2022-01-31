Chipola to host Gulf Coast Wednesday, Feb. 2

Both Chipola College basketball teams host Gulf Coast, Wednesday, Feb. 2. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
The Indians will host Tallahassee for the Homecoming games, Saturday, Feb. 5. Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center. The women play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. Chipola’s 2022 Homecoming Queen and Mr. Chipola will be crowned at halftime of the men’s game.
The men’s basketball team will play Florida Coastal Prep at home on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5:00 p.m. in a non-conference game.
The Indians are (20-4, 5-2) following a 67-51 win over Pensacola State on Jan. 26. The Indians also won against Northwest Florida State (50-47) on Jan. 22 and Tallahassee (63-59) on Jan. 19. Before suffering a 79-74 loss on Jan. 17 against Gulf Coast, the Indians scored a 76-46 win over Pensacola on Jan. 8. Chipola lost to Northwest Florida (84-54) on Jan. 6. Chipola opened league play with a 92-58 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 27, the men’s Panhandle standings are Northwest (6-1), Chipola (5-2), Gulf Coast (3-3), Tallahassee (2-3) and Pensacola (0-6). Chipola is the number three team in the FCSAA State Poll, and number nine in the NJCAA National Poll.
Chipola was 23-5 last year, with a Panhandle Conference title, an FCSAA State Championship and a final four finish in the National Tournament. Coach Donnie Tyndall is in his second year at Chipola.
The Lady Indians (19-4, 4-3) won against Pensacola (66-64) on Jan. 26. Chipola also scored a 52-50 win over Northwest Florida State on Jan. 22 and a 86-43 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 19. Chipola suffered three straight losses; to Gulf Coast (76-67) on Jan. 17, to Pensacola (59-50) on Jan. 8 and to Northwest (69-49) on Jan. 6. The Lady Indians opened league play with a 75-52 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 27, the women’s Panhandle standings are: Northwest (6-1), Chipola (4-3), Pensacola (3-3), Gulf Coast (3-3), and Tallahassee (0-6). Chipola is tied with Pensacola as the number two team in the FCSAA State Poll, and number fifteen in the NJCAA National Poll.
Chipola finished in the Final Four of the 2021 NJCAA National Basketball Tournament with a 20-5 overall record and a seventh FCSAA State Championship. In his tenth season at Chipola, head coach Greg Franklin has won three state championships with two second place finishes and a national title in 2015.
For information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.