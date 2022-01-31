Chipola to host Gulf Coast Wednesday, Feb. 2

Both Chipola College basketball teams host Gulf Coast, Wednesday, Feb. 2. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

The Indians will host Tallahassee for the Homecoming games, Saturday, Feb. 5. Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center. The women play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. Chipola’s 2022 Homecoming Queen and Mr. Chipola will be crowned at halftime of the men’s game.

The men’s basketball team will play Florida Coastal Prep at home on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5:00 p.m. in a non-conference game.

The Indians are (20-4, 5-2) following a 67-51 win over Pensacola State on Jan. 26. The Indians also won against Northwest Florida State (50-47) on Jan. 22 and Tallahassee (63-59) on Jan. 19. Before suffering a 79-74 loss on Jan. 17 against Gulf Coast, the Indians scored a 76-46 win over Pensacola on Jan. 8. Chipola lost to Northwest Florida (84-54) on Jan. 6. Chipola opened league play with a 92-58 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 4.