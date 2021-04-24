Chipola vying for panhandle softball title

The Chipola softball team (14-5) is second in the Panhandle Conference just behind Pensacola (13-4) both trying to earn a berth to the FCSAA State Tournament, May 7-10 in Boombah Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

Chipola hosts a makeup game against Pensacola, Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. in a game that could determine the conference championship.

The conference standings as of April 23 are: Pensacola (13-4), Chipola (14-5), Northwest (10-10), Gulf Coast (8-10), and Tallahassee (2-18). Chipola is sixth in the FCSAA State Poll.

The Lady Indians swept Tallahassee in a double-header (7-0) and (8-3).

