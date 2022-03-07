Chipola women get at-large bid to nationals

The Chipola Lady Indians are headed to the National Championship in Lubbock, Texas, as the No. 16 seed.

Chipola will play 17 seed Tyler Junior College (23-8) in the opening game of the National Tournament on Wednesday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Central time.

The Lady Indians made it to the semifinals of the FCSAA state tournament but received one of eight at-large bids, allowing them to return to National Tournament in Lubbock.

Chipola lost to Northwest 68-51 in the semifinals of the state tournament. The Lady Indians beat Florida Southwestern 63-61 in overtime in the first round of the state tournament.

If Chipola advances in the first round, they will play Three Rivers on March 17 at 2 p.m. CT.

Chipola finished last season in the final four of the National Tournament.

The championship game of nationals is set for Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. National tournament games can be live streamed at https://www.njcaa.org/network/live.