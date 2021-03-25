Chipola women headed to the playoffs

While she’s regrouping and weighing her options, with a master’s degree in integrated advertising communications in hand and still under contract to the pro club in France but free to pursue other things, she’s a volunteer assistant coach at Chipola College and plans to visit the Malone gym and the girls that now make up the team in the near future.

Brelove said she feels great satisfaction in being able to support Chipola, which had offered her a scholarship back in her senior year, and her old high school. Even though she opted for Virginia instead, excited as a teen to see a little more of the larger world, she appreciated that opportunity and the one she’s been given now volunteering there.

She said she loves being on the coaching side of things because it allows her to help other young women who are far from home, perhaps for the first time, just as she was when she went to Virginia, New York and over to France. She has known the loneliness of that, particularly acute when she suffered her first major injury and serious surgery back in Virginia, far from her mom, Jennifer Mount, grandparents Levi and Trudie Brelove, her uncle Joe Hearns, now deceased, and her old home coaches, including her travel ball mentor Tim Marshall.

She expects to spend at least a year here and comes into the fold as Chipola basketball programs head into post-season play.