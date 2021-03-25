Chipola women headed to the playoffs

The Chipola Lady Indians have a deep reserve of support as they enter the playoffs this year.
One key person cheers them on from the bleachers. Another has just joined the sideline crew.
A four-time Most Valuable Player for the Malone Lady Tigers checked in recent to become an assistant to the Lady Indians head coach Greg Franklin. She’s also remained a familiar face in her old home gym at Malone.
Curteeona Brelove (No. 34 and a forward for the Lady Tigers) had been named her high school team’s Most Valuable Player in her freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years. After graduating there in 2014, she’d gone on to play for Virginia Commonwealth University and St. John’s University Queens Campus, but she’d stop by the Malone campus on trips home to visit with her old coach, Greg Franklin, other school officials and players when she could.
While she was at Malone, she averaged 25 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. She made her mark in college as well.
In March of 2020 she signed on to play pro ball in the Union Sportive La Glacerie in Cherebourg, France. That might have meant a prolonged absence for her back home. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and stalled play after just her first few games.
When the shutdown continued past Christmas of last year, she was free to come home and has been here now for weeks.
While she’s regrouping and weighing her options, with a master’s degree in integrated advertising communications in hand and still under contract to the pro club in France but free to pursue other things, she’s a volunteer assistant coach at Chipola College and plans to visit the Malone gym and the girls that now make up the team in the near future.
Brelove said she feels great satisfaction in being able to support Chipola, which had offered her a scholarship back in her senior year, and her old high school. Even though she opted for Virginia instead, excited as a teen to see a little more of the larger world, she appreciated that opportunity and the one she’s been given now volunteering there.
She said she loves being on the coaching side of things because it allows her to help other young women who are far from home, perhaps for the first time, just as she was when she went to Virginia, New York and over to France. She has known the loneliness of that, particularly acute when she suffered her first major injury and serious surgery back in Virginia, far from her mom, Jennifer Mount, grandparents Levi and Trudie Brelove, her uncle Joe Hearns, now deceased, and her old home coaches, including her travel ball mentor Tim Marshall.
She expects to spend at least a year here and comes into the fold as Chipola basketball programs head into post-season play.
The Chipola women, as have their male counterparts, have earned a spot in the state basketball playoffs. They’ll all be in Fort Walton during the April 7-10 tournament.
Joining them there, at least in spirit, will be another supporter, 89-year-old Caritha Everitt. She usually attends their home games and might get a road trip out of this one. She witnessed and cheered when the Lady Indians defeated Tallahassee Community College to clinch that spot with a 40-point win and is a beloved fan of the team.