Chipola women’s basketball team to play for national title

The Chipola College women’s basketball team will play the winner of the Moberly/Eastern Arizona, Wednesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. in the NJCAA National Women’s Basketball Championship to be held April 19-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

The championship game of the tourney is Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. CST.

Chipola defeated Gulf Coast, 55-45, to claim the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA District Championship and a berth to the national tourney.

Gulf Coast entered state as the No. 5 seed and beat No. 4 Florida SouthWestern in the quarterfinals, then pulled the upset of the tournament, knocking off top-seed Northwest Florida State, in the semifinal round.

Tournament MVP DeMyla Brown led Chipola with 19 points along with three other members of the all-tournament team: Isadora Sousa, Jordan McLaughlin and Shimei Muhammad. Chipola head coach Greg Franklin was named the FCSAA Coach of the Year.

The state title is Chipola’s seventh in school history. In his ninth season at Chipola, Coach Greg Franklin has accounted for three state championships with two second-place finishes and a national title in 2015. For more information visit www.njcaa.org or www.chipolaathletics.com.