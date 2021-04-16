 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipola women’s basketball team to play for national title
0 comments

Chipola women’s basketball team to play for national title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chipola women’s basketball team to play for national title

These Chipola College players earned spots on the FCSAA State/NJCAA All-Tournament team.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

The Chipola College women’s basketball team will play the winner of the Moberly/Eastern Arizona, Wednesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. in the NJCAA National Women’s Basketball Championship to be held April 19-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

The championship game of the tourney is Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m. CST.

Chipola defeated Gulf Coast, 55-45, to claim the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA District Championship and a berth to the national tourney.

Gulf Coast entered state as the No. 5 seed and beat No. 4 Florida SouthWestern in the quarterfinals, then pulled the upset of the tournament, knocking off top-seed Northwest Florida State, in the semifinal round.

Tournament MVP DeMyla Brown led Chipola with 19 points along with three other members of the all-tournament team: Isadora Sousa, Jordan McLaughlin and Shimei Muhammad. Chipola head coach Greg Franklin was named the FCSAA Coach of the Year.

The state title is Chipola’s seventh in school history. In his ninth season at Chipola, Coach Greg Franklin has accounted for three state championships with two second-place finishes and a national title in 2015. For more information visit www.njcaa.org or www.chipolaathletics.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert