Column: Age is a meaningless number for Indy's 4-time winner

He proved that Sunday with a masterful drive at Indianapolis that put Castroneves into the exclusive club of four-time winners, which last welcomed a new member 30 years ago. The Brazilian won his third Indy 500 in 2009 and has tried for 12 years to join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners.

But after two decades driving for Roger Penske, Castroneves had aged out of the organization and there really wasn’t a place for him anymore. Shank threw him a lifeline that brought him back to Indy and made him the fourth-oldest winner in the 105-year history of the race.

Castroneves then had a wild celebration in front of the 135,000 spectators that made for the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

He scaled his first fence as a 25-year-old first-time race winner so overcome by emotion that he’d forgotten race officials had warned drivers to knock off the celebratory antics. That fence climb at Belle Isle in 2000 drew a $6,000 fine from CART, but the crowd loved the “Spiderman” showmanship and Castroneves claimed the check he turned over was torn up on the spot.

He won two more races and climbed two more fences before he arrived at Indy for the first time in 2001, won the race, climbed that fence, too, and a star was born.