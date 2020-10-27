Column: So perfect for 2020: game-losing touchdown run

Penn State coach James Franklin defended his running back and refused to blame the ill-advised touchdown for the excruciating loss. But he also indicated his players were instructed not to score in that situation.

"We went through that situation this week, we went through that situation on the sideline and, obviously, we could have handled it better, and I could have handled it better," Franklin said. "But I don't want to make it about that one play."

Teammate Pat Freiermuth consoled Ford afterward, imploring him to "stay off social media, head down and just flush it down, and I'll have your back regardless."

"I've been in his shoes in high school once," Freiermuth explained. "It's very hard to see that end zone open up like that and just think to yourself, 'Get down.'"

If it makes Ford feel any better, Todd Gurley II made the same mistake Sunday.

The Lions let Gurley score with just over a minute remaining to get the ball back, giving Matthew Stafford enough time to drive the Lions to the winning TD as time expired.

T.J. Hockenson's 11-yard TD grab tied it and Matt Prater nailed a 48-yard extra point to give the Lions a 23-22 win after an excessive celebration penalty moved the ball to the 30-yard line.