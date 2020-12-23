Cotton Bowl: Big 12 champ Oklahoma vs SEC runner-up Florida

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma is going right back to the stadium where the Sooners just won their sixth Big 12 championship in a row to play SEC runner-up Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

The only other time Oklahoma and Florida played each other was 12 seasons ago in the BCS title game that the Gators won 24-14 for their last national championship.

"That's why guys go to Florida and Oklahoma, to play in big-time games," Gators coach Dan Mullen said Sunday. "This has been such a trying, crazy year for everybody. But it's awesome for these young men, that both schools, they've been able to persevere to get to this point, and finish out the season playing in this type of a game."

The Dec. 30 game at AT&T Stadium will be the first Cotton Bowl for the 10th-ranked Gators (8-3), who are coming of a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship.

The eighth-ranked Sooners (8-2) ended a three-year run of making the College Football Playoff even after winning another Big 12 title with a 27-21 win Saturday over Iowa State at the home stadium of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Oklahoma finished sixth in the final CFP rankings released Sunday, one spot ahead of Florida.