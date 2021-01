Cottondale High School baseball begins Feb. 18

The Cottondale High School Hornets' baseball season gets underway Thursday, Feb. 18, in home games against Wewahitchka.

The varsity game begins at 6 p.m., and JV at 4 p.m.

All varsity games are at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted in the schedule below. The full JV schedule was not immediately available.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the Hornets will be at home against the Sneads Pirates.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Cottondale will be away against Marianna.

Thursday, Feb. 25: Laurel Hill, at home.

Friday, Feb. 26: Away against Gadsden County in Havana at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3: At home against Graceville.

Monday, March 8: at home against Holmes County.

Tuesday, March 9: Away against Wewahitchka

Thursday, March 11: At home against Franklin County at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16: Away against Franklin County at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 18: At home against Poplar Springs.

Friday, March 19: Away against Poplar Springs.