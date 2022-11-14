Cottondale Hornets, Sneads Pirates to meet in semifinal

The 8-3 Cottondale Hornets stung the Aucilla Christian Warriors in 54-40 first-round regional playoff on Nov. 11, and now head into a semi-final regional game against the undefeated 10-0 Sneads Pirates.

The winner will advance to play for a regional title in the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association’s state championship tournament system.

The two Jackson County teams face each other on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Sneads. The Pirates had a first-round bye in last Friday’s Class 1R Region 2 tournament.

The winner of the Sneads/Cottondale match-up on Friday will play in the regional title final on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Nov. 18 game between Port St. Joe and Blountstown.