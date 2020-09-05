Cross-county rivals face off Tuesday

The Marianna High School and Cottondale High School volleyball teams will go head-to-head in their first cross-county match-up of the season on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., in Cottondale, with the JV teams taking the court first.
Cottondale will also be in action tonight against Vernon and Port St. Joe at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Marianna plays in the Battle By the Bay tournament in Mobile, Alabama next Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, With JV in competition at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 6 p.m. on Friday and Varsity again at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There’s a trophy at stake in the tournament.
This marks the first year that MHS coach Bobby Hughes will have two JV squads. The A-team JV is made up of more experienced players, while the B-squad JV is mostly 9th graders honing basic skills.
With eight of his 10 Varsity team members in their senior year, Hughes is looking to fortify the coming years by adding the extra JV team so that he can deepen the talent base by the time those seniors exit.
Cottondale volleyball coach Kevin Potts, on the other hand, has just one senior on the squad this year, captain Josie Scott, and lost just one senior last year. Cottondale returns to the court with a 14-8 varsity record last year. The JV returns seven players from a 17-3 season. His varsity team is expected to have 21 match-ups this season, while JV is on a 13-game schedule.
Potts is starting his 4th season as the Hornets volleyball coach, and says he’s hoping the schedules will hold up in the face of COVID-19-related adjustments that may occur this year as various schools consider the pandemic and its trends.
It has already caused some shifts for coaches around the region.
