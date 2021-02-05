Dilemma: Only fools bet against Brady. Or against Mahomes

"It's an intriguing story," Brett Favre said. "I know there hasn't been a story like this, a guy going to his 10th Super Bowl regardless of who it is with. But with a new team, a pandemic, and when I say pandemic ... it is hard enough to change teams for anybody at any level, but as a quarterback it is always harder, especially if the offensive terminology and concepts are totally foreign to you. And you can't work with the team hands on. I can only imagine how difficult that would be: 'Let's show up for the first game and hopefully he will know what I am thinking and I will know what he is thinking.'"

Favre, working during Super Bowl week for SiriusXM NFL Radio, also figures Mahomes has listened enough about facing Brady. Favre faced a similar situation for the 1997 season as leader of the defending champion Packers when they went to the Super Bowl against a veteran QB headed for the Hall of Fame in John Elway.

"I am sure Patrick has heard a bunch until he is blue in the face, what's it like playing against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl?" Favre said. "He played against him in playoff and (regular-season) games ...

"'How would you feel if he won his whatever number of Super Bowls?' I am sure Patrick has handled it gracefully. Much like myself: 'John has come close many years, this may be his last opportunity, how would you feel Brett?'"