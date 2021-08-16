Disc golf workshop is Aug. 31

A workshop on the sport of disc golf is scheduled for Aug. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Citizens Lodge Park in Marianna.

The cost is $15.

Members from the Jackson County Disc Golf Club will share information about the history, rules and techniques for playing. Participants will practice throwing techniques at various baskets, so they should dress comfortably.

This class is geared for adults and kids age 12 and older. Participants will receive a starter disc to keep as well as materials about the sport. Refreshments will also be provided.

Registrations with credit card payments should be placed via Eventbrite. Checks and cash payments can be made at the UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County office, 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, FL 32448. Please make checks payable to University of Florida. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.