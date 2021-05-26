Doc Rivers' message on anniversary of George Floyd's murder: 'Pass the George Floyd policing act bill'

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers has a message for Congress:

“Pass the George Floyd policing act bill,” Rivers said Tuesday morning on the one-year anniversary of Floyd being murdered by a former police officer. “It’s both a pro-police bill focusing on getting them much better training, and a pro-community bill, taking away qualified immunity.”

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed Black man, was killed by since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white.

A member of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, Rivers believes passing the bill would be the best way to honor the memory of Floyd and others who have been victims of police brutality in America.

The bill passed with a bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is now pending in the U.S. Senate, where the coalition hopes it gets similar bipartisan support.

The biggest obstacle to the bill’s passage has been qualified immunity, which shields police officers from most civil lawsuits.