Dolphins begin tough closing stretch Sunday against Chiefs

Miami allowed only 25 yards in the second half and finished with six sacks.

"When you see a teammate make a play, you just feed off that," defensive end Shaq Lawson said. "And you want to go make the next play, and then we just feed off each other, man."

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Dolphins rank fourth in trips to the red zone, but only 14th in scoring. They settled for field goals after stalling three times inside the 10-yard line Sunday.

STOCK UP

For the first time in three weeks, Tua Tagovailoa pitched a complete game.

The Dolphins' top draft pick had been benched in the fourth quarter of his previous start, and sat out last week because of a sore thumb. He returned against the Bengals and had 26 completions for 296 yards, both season highs, with no turnovers or sacks.

Tagovailoa was especially effective in the second half when the Dolphins went no-huddle and scored on three consecutive possessions.

"The up-tempo things that we did in the second half really helped us to get the ball rolling," Tagovailoa said.